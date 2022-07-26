Home page World

Of: Tanya Banner

The forest is on fire in the Bohemian Switzerland National Park. The situation in the border area between Saxony and the Czech Republic has worsened. © dpa/CTK/AP/Hajek Ondrej

Numerous forest fires keep Germany in suspense. Brandenburg and Saxony in particular are currently affected. The number of forest fires is nearing a record.

Frankfurt – It is hot in Germany and it rains very little – the risk of forest fires is currently high. Looking at the Map of Germany from the EU forest fire information system EFFIS, you can see numerous red dots – the satellites recognize regions from their orbits that are significantly hotter than the surroundings and mark them as forest fires. For the year 2022, EFFIS has already recorded 21 forest fires in Germany with a burned area of ​​more than 3300 hectares (as of July 26, 2022). The year 2022 is far from over and is currently only exceeded by the values ​​from 2018, when 33 wildfires burned 3622 hectares of land.

Brandenburg in particular is repeatedly affected. The emergency services are currently particularly concerned about a forest fire in Falkenberg (Elbe-Elster district). A freshening wind could ensure that the fire spreads faster there. Around 350 emergency services are fighting the fire, according to official information about 850 hectares of land are affected. It is currently not foreseeable when the fire can be brought under control, the fire is considered a major loss situation. In order to protect them from the fire, numerous residents from the towns of Kölsa, Kölsa-Siedlung and Rehberg have already been brought to safety, and the evacuation of Lönnewitz is being considered. A problem with the extinguishing work: The affected area is partly loaded with ammunition.

Forest fires in Germany: Brandenburg and Saxony particularly affected

There is also a fire in Saxony: due to a forest fire in the Saxon Switzerland National Park, a disaster alarm was triggered for Bad Schandau. The size of the affected area is unclear as it is rocky and impassable. The fire spread from Bohemian Switzerland National Park in the Czech Republic to Saxon Switzerland National Park on Monday (July 25), while the situation on the other side of the border worsened dramatically.

Expert on forest fires: Germany is a forest fire country

There had already been a fire in Brandenburg: In June, several hundred firefighters were deployed in Treuenbrietzen and Beelitz (both in the Potsdam-Mittelmark district) to stop two forest fires. And there are also fires in the Rhine-Main area again and again – just recently the local fire brigades fought a large forest fire near Hanau.

Somidh Saha from the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology assumes that that Germany is now a forest fire country. As a result of climate change, we are now experiencing stronger heat waves and droughts, and so the risk of fire is also increasing, according to the expert. There are also numerous fires in southern Europe. (tab)