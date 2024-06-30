CNN Turk: Forest fires in Turkey have engulfed the provinces of Izmir, Canakkale and Aydin

The Turkish provinces of Canakkale and Izmir are engulfed in forest fires. From the latter, the fire spread to another province – Aydin, transmits CNN Turk.

According to the Turkish Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, 16 forest fires were registered in Izmir alone during the first half of the day on June 29. Aviation, water trucks and bulldozers are involved in extinguishing the fires. Almost a thousand people are involved in the work.

In Canakkale province, fires have engulfed agricultural lands in the Ezine district. Rescuers have evacuated several villages. In addition, forests are burning in the provinces of Bursa, Edirne, Balikesir, Karaman and Kahramanmaras.

Earlier it became known that large forest fires began to occur on the planet twice as often. This was reported in a study by Australian climatologists published in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution.