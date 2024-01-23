Bogota – At least four active forest fires are ravaging several regions of Colombia and the capital Bogotá this Tuesday, January 23, amid a wave of conflagrations due to high temperatures derived from the El Niño phenomenon, authorities reported.

“Six fires are reported nationwide, of which three are active,” one of them in Bogotá and two in the Vichada department (east), bordering Venezuela, warned the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD). ).

The Minister of the Environment, Susana Muhamad, confirmed through the social network X a fourth active fire in the Páramo de Santurbán, in the department of Santander (east).

In the capital, since the morning of Monday, January 22, the fire has consumed a sector of the Cerros Orientales, the imposing mountain range that limits the city in the east. A column of smoke can be seen from several areas of the city, with about 8 million inhabitants.

“During the night there was an increase in the affected area due to the winds, which is preliminarily estimated (…) at 2.5 hectares,” Mayor Carlos Fernando Galán reported this Tuesday from the emergency attention post.

More than 270 firefighters, soldiers and rescuers are working on containment efforts, supported by two helicopters equipped with water discharge systems and thermal drones, according to the mayor's office.

“At this moment the fire is confined, but evidently it is not completely controlled,” Galán said.

Two other fires declared the day before in Bogotá were controlled in the last hours, according to the authorities.

The Colombian Prosecutor's Office announced that it will open an investigation to establish whether there were criminal hands behind the emergencies in the capital.

In the department of Vichada, added the UNGRD, “there are two fires that affect the El Tuparro National Natural Park”, near the municipality of Cumaribo, and that the Colombian Aerospace Force is fighting to control.

Red alert for high temperatures

According to the official balance, among the recently extinguished fires there is a conflagration in Cali, in Valle Del Cauca (southwest), for which its causes are being investigated.

Also in Santander, where the flames consumed more than 300 hectares this week, two outbreaks were extinguished in the municipalities of Piedecuesta and Floridablanca.

In recent months, Colombia has been facing a wave of strong forest fires due to high temperatures and drought derived from the El Niño climate phenomenon, which is expected to last until June, aggravated by global warming.

The Colombian president, the leftist Gustavo Petro, had warned on January 10 that the country was on “red alert” for what “may be the hottest year in the history of humanity around the world.”

According to official figures, between November 3 and January 20, at least 237 fires have occurred in the country, more than 50 so far in 2024, consuming 3,523 hectares of vegetation.

The climate authority Ideam has 883 of the 1,101 Colombian municipalities under fire alarm, more than half (582) on red alert.