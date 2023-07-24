NNot only on the islands of Rhodes and Corfu, but also in numerous other regions in Greece, major fires broke out after a long drought. In Corfu, the evacuation of the popular holiday resort of Nisaki began on Monday night. Coast Guard boats brought around 1,000 vacationers and residents to safety, as reported by state television.

Large fires were also reported on Monday morning on the island of Evia, near Karystos, and on the Peloponnese peninsula near the small port town of Egion. There, too, numerous villages were evacuated. No one has been injured so far, the emergency services said.

2400 people brought to safety in Corfu

On the Greek holiday island of Corfu, more than 2,400 people had to leave their homes and homes on Monday night due to forest fires. Fires in the north of the island in the Ionian Sea led to the “precautionary evacuation of 2,466 people,” a fire department spokesman told the AFP news agency on Monday. So far, no houses or hotels have been destroyed. According to the fire department, more than 60 firefighters, two helicopters and two fire-fighting planes are on duty in Corfu on Monday.

A major fire raged on Rhodes on Monday for the seventh day in a row. Around 20,000 people from the southeast of the island were brought to safety there on Saturday during one of the largest evacuation operations in the history of Greece. In all cases, firefighting planes and helicopters were used at first light on Monday morning to contain the fires, according to civil defense.

Civil protection warns of a continued high risk of forest fires

The risk of forest fires remains extremely high in most regions of central and southern Greece and on numerous islands. The Greek civil defense warned on Monday that this will remain the case in the coming days.

Greece is currently suffering from an extreme heat wave. In the center of the country and on the Peloponnese peninsula, temperatures between 45 and 46.4 degrees Celsius were measured on Sunday afternoon, according to the national weather observatory. Accordingly, the country is “probably” currently experiencing the longest heat wave in its history. According to the Greek Weather Service, temperatures should drop slightly on Monday. For Tuesday, however, temperatures of up to 44 degrees were expected again.