Verner Finland has been described as the father of satellite meteorology.

The United States the western states are experiencing the largest forest fires in the country’s history. They will be followed from space by the Finland satellite, which will transmit to the earth an image of these shocking consequences of climate change.

The satellite is named after the son of Finnish immigrants, born in 1915 Verner Finland by.

Finland career twists and turns extend from the Great Depression to space-time.

His parents John and Anna Suomi moved from Åland to the World Iron Mining Center in Eveleth, Minnesota in 1902.

The family’s sixth child, Verner, learned to play with toys that mimicked mining machines.

In 1933, when Verner Finland turned 18, 15 million Americans were out of work, shares lost their value and banks collapsed. President Franklin D. Roosevelt incited the people to fight the recession.

The Society-funded New Deal stimulus program was launched. Citizens were employed to plant trees and build dams. As a teenager, Verner Finland repaired the equipment during the recession. The family’s father lost his job, but his big brother supported Verner’s studies. He graduated as a chemistry teacher in 1938.

After the outbreak of World War II, Verner Finland applied for meteorological training in the United States Air Surveillance. The course was held at the University of Chicago. After the war, meteorology would grab him.

An atmospheric radiosonde had revolutionized predictions in the 1930s. The difficulty was the technology used to receive the observations on the ground, which was of such a size that it had to be transported by truck. Finland promised to fit it to the size of its suitcase. That’s what he did.

First The meteorological measuring device sent into space was developed by a Finnish working group. It embarked on an orbit in the Explorer VII satellite in 1959.

Finland continued as a promoter and principal investigator of satellite photography techniques in projects that sent space-based satellites to Venus, Mercury, Jupiter and Saturn.

As a satellite, Finland is now following a world that is always changing. There is a lot of talk in the United States on a new green recovery program. Its realization depends on the election result, which will survive in a month.