Over the past 24 hours, 53 fires have been registered in Greece. About this on Saturday, July 23, writes the publication Kathimerini with reference to the Fire Department.

“The main fire fronts are currently located in the Dadia National Park in the Evros region, in the Vatera beach area on Lesvos, in the Akritochori town in the Messinia region on the Peloponnese peninsula and in the Grevena region in the north of the country,” the publication says.

Fires began to appear throughout the country due to high air temperature (up to +36… +42°C in the shade). As a result, huge damage was caused to forests and property of citizens.

Hundreds of people have been involved in fighting the fire in the most affected regions. Thus, 320 firefighters on 68 vehicles, as well as 13 foot groups, work in Evros. In addition, the military, volunteer firefighters, civil protection units and forestry workers with construction equipment are participating in the extinguishing.

According to the Fire Service, in the settlement of Vatera on the island of Lesbos, the fire destroyed two houses and a car. One firefighter was reported to have received minor injuries. It also became known that the Greek coast guard took nine people from the beach in the fire area, of which five were foreigners.

Currently, up to 70 fires occur in Greece every day, which, as a rule, are promptly eliminated.

On July 22, a spokesman for the chief commandant of the State Fire Guard of Poland said that a record number of forest fires had been registered in the country: about 40-60 per day, already 500 in July, and 5,000 for the whole year.

On July 19, London Mayor Sadiq Khan called the fire situation critical due to record-breaking heat. Due to the increased incidence of fires in the capital of Great Britain, the fire service declared an emergency.

On July 17, the fire season in parts of Europe was reported to have started earlier than usual this year, after an unusually dry and hot spring dried out the soil, which authorities attribute to climate change. Robert Ward, spokesman for the Pierre-Simon Laplace Institute at the Sorbonne University, explained that until greenhouse gas emissions are reduced to zero, heat waves will intensify, occur more frequently and last longer.

On July 15, French President Emmanuel Macron said that wildfires in the country had reached unprecedented proportions. About 15 thousand local residents and tourists were evacuated from the areas engulfed in fire.