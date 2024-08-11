Forest fires continue to rage in northern Greece, with firefighters battling to contain more remote blazes. A forest fire in the Serres region of northern Greece has burned forest land in a remote area, the Greek newspaper Kathimerini reported on Sunday.

Thirty-five firefighters, five trucks, three ground teams and a helicopter are battling the blaze. Another fire, which broke out on Friday in the city of Serres, also has no active front, but 34 firefighters, two ground teams and eight trucks, supported by two helicopters, are battling it. The two fires are not close to residential areas, but are challenging due to the rugged terrain. Greek media reported on Thursday that the fire department had brought a large blaze under control on the island of Crete.