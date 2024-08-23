Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/23/2024 – 20:04

The forest fires that have been raging in the Ribeirão Preto region, in the interior of São Paulo, since last Thursday, the 22nd, continue to cause disruption. This Friday, the 23rd, the smoke from the fires in the forests and sugarcane fields in the region, intensified by the drought that has been affecting the state for two weeks, paralyzed traffic on the Armando de Salles Oliveira Highway (SP-322), at km 342, in Sertãozinho.

Water tanker trucks, other signaling vehicles, sugar cane mills and the Fire Department worked together to contain the fire, said Entrevias Concessionária de Rodovias, which is responsible for the highway. The flames produced thick, dark smoke that filled the skies of the region and spread to cities such as Ribeirão Preto.

The situation led Governor Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) to order the Civil Defense of São Paulo to establish the Emergency Crisis Office for the forest fires that are concentrated in this part of the State.

Traffic on the highway was interrupted at kilometer 340, westbound, and kilometer 365, eastbound, at around 11:30 a.m., according to Entrevias. The blockade was carried out under the supervision of the Military Highway Police. According to the company, there were no accidents or congestion.

“All vehicles were promptly directed to alternative routes, ensuring the safety of users and concessionaire employees,” Entrevias said in a statement.

Another fire was recorded on the Carlos Tonani Highway (SP-333), also in Sertãozinho, the Civil Defense reported around 4 pm. In a statement, the agency reported that the fire was being fought by Civil Defense teams, firefighters and agents from the Secretariat of Environment, Infrastructure and Logistics.

Residents of the city of Campinas, also in the interior of São Paulo (about 100 kilometers from the capital), also recorded the moment when smoke from fires took over part of the sky in the municipality.

On Thursday, a fire reached the vegetation along the Raposo Tavares Highway, in Rancharia, in the interior of São Paulo, generating a dense cloud of smoke, impairing visibility.