From: Christoph Gschossmann

Forest fires are already keeping Athens in suspense. The worst is still to come for Greece: Heat records are on the horizon.

Athens – Athens is fighting the flames: After a long dry period, several large forest and bush fires broke out in the Greek capital area on Monday (July 17). Numerous residents had to be evacuated by order of the civil defense. Children’s summer camps were affected in several villages in eastern Athens and near the seaside resort of Loutraki in the west of the capital. Not only forests burned there: houses were also on fire, as state television showed. 1200 children were evacuated from the camps.

Forest fires in Greece: strong winds cause a fire hazard

The year 2023 was relatively rainy and cool in Greece this year. Since then it has been the first major vegetation fire. “We are fighting around 20 forest and bush fires that also threaten inhabited regions,” said a spokesman for the fire brigade on Monday on state radio. Fire department spokesman Yannis Artopios said the situation was difficult because of the strong wind, which was fanning the flames.

Wind gusts reached up to 60 kilometers per hour. The flames quickly ate through the dry bushes and spread to Anavyssos in the densely populated Attica region, as well as to the seaside resorts of Lagonissi, Anavyssos and Saronida, where many holiday homes are located.

Romanian firefighting team helps firefighters in Greece

According to the Greek media, seven fire-fighting aircraft, four helicopters and 150 firefighters fought the flames southeast of Athens on two fronts. They also included a team of around 30 Romanian firefighters. Dense smoke also disrupted traffic on the roads near the town of Kalyvia. Authorities asked residents to leave the area. The monks of the local monastery were taken to safety as a precaution. Due to heavy smoke, the Patras-Athens highway near the town of Loutraki was temporarily closed.

The heat caused wildfires in some parts of the greater Athens area. © Petros Giannakouris/dpa-Bildfunk

Heat in Greece: 44 degrees in Athens and Crete

A third fire broke out on Monday afternoon in a wooded area about fifty kilometers northeast of Athens. According to the fire department, more than 30 firefighters and ten vehicles are deployed there.

The civil defense had already warned at the weekend and was right. After several days with temperatures above 40 degrees and a longer dry period, strong winds set in on Monday (July 17). The risk of fire is great – and because of the strong wind also the potentially rapid spread of fires. On Monday it was largely bearable nationwide at around 35 degrees, but previously the thermometers on the island of Crete and in the capital had shown 44 degrees at the weekend.

The worst is yet to come: up to 48 degrees in southern Europe

A look at the weather reveals that the worst is still to come for the Greeks. From Wednesday onwards, the temperatures will rise again and next weekend it will again be more than 40 degrees in many places, meteorologists say. In Athens, among other places, temperatures are expected to rise to 44 degrees. The experts from The Weather Channel even report temperatures of up to 48 degrees in southern Europe. On the Greek mainland there are up to 47 degrees and probably new heat records. The air should still be 30 degrees hot up to 1500 meters. Some cooling is only in sight in the coming week from July 27th. Then cooler air from the north should bring some precipitation to the Mediterranean region.

The start of an El Niño increases the likelihood of temperature records being broken. The World Weather Organization (WMO) calls for protective measures. There is also a risk of forest fires in Bavaria. (cgsc/dpa)