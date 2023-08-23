For the fifth consecutive day, Greek firefighters are fighting a series of fires on multiple fronts this Wednesday that left at least 20 deadmostly migrants, and covered Athens in an impressive smoke.

(Read here: More droughts and more fires, what is happening on the planet? / Analysis by Mauricio Vargas)A fire continues to devour the slopes of Mount Parnitha, one of the four that surround the Greek capital and which is home to a national park.

The flames have already reached some houses in Menidi, a town on the outskirts of Athens, near a military site. Previously, the fire destroyed property and homes in Hasia and Fyli, near the capital.

“There are many people who refuse to leave their home,” Nikos Kuntromichalis, a member of the Greek Red Cross, told the public channel ERT.

“We have found elderly people passed out in their yard,” added this official, who was in Menidi. As he explained, the Red Cross had to attend to several people who suffered burns and respiratory problems.

“Unfortunately, the wind doesn’t help us at all,” Stathis Topalidis, deputy mayor of Menidi, told ERT public television.On the other hand, the migrant detention center in Amygdaleza, 25 km north of Athens, also had to be evacuated.

hundreds of fires

In the last five days, Greek firefighters have had to deal with 350 fires, of which 200 were declared in the last 48 hours, Civil Protection Minister Vasilis Kikilias said at a press conference.

“I have never seen such extreme conditions in 32 years of service,” said Greek fire chief Yorgos Purnaras.

Athens woke up on Wednesday to a strong smell of burning and thick black smoke covering its sky.

On Tuesday, the civil protection services ordered the evacuation of the Ano Liosia neighborhood, which has about 25,000 inhabitants and is located in the northwest of the Athens metropolitan area, near Fyli. Some residents, however, stayed in their homes to try to protect them.

Another active drought focus at the same time in a landfill in an industrial area of ​​Aspropyrgos, west of the capital.

In the northeast of the country, near the border with Turkey, in the area of ​​the Evros River, two uncontrolled outbreaks continue to cause havoc near the city of Alexandroupolis and in the Dadiá forest, where they threaten a national park.On Tuesday, 18 suspected migrants, including two children, were found dead near the Turkish border north of Alexandroupoli.

Citizens evacuate during a forest fire in the Fyli area of ​​Greece.

On Monday two other bodies had been found in burned areas, that of a suspected migrant in Lekfimi, near Alexandroupolis, and that of a shepherd in Boeotia, northwest of Athens.

Rumors spread on social networks accusing migrants of being behind the fires, of unknown origin at the moment.

Three people were arrested Tuesday in northern Greece on charges of forcing irregular migrants onto a truck trailer, accusing them of setting the fires. Those three people posted a video of their acts on social media, and encouraged people to imitate them.

The Greek Supreme Court prosecutor’s office on Wednesday ordered the local prosecutor to investigate the causes of the fires and accusations of racism towards migrants.

The flames are also affecting the islands of Euboea and Cythnos, in the Aegean, and Boeotia.

More than 40,000 hectares burned in three days, from August 19 to 21, according to a report by the National Observatory of Athens.

Extremely hot and dry weather conditions, which increase the risk of fire, will continue until Friday, according to meteorological services.

🇬🇷 209 fires have erupted throughout #Greece throughout the last three days across the country. The firefighters reported that their number one priority is saving lives—a difficult feat as migrants try to hide from authorities.

@savaricas have more updates 👇 pic.twitter.com/FEHG4D9Z4B — FRANCE 24 English (@France24_en) August 23, 2023

A late heat wave swelters across southern Europe

Southern Europe is experiencing a late bout of heat on Wednesday, with temperatures expected to exceed 40 degrees Celsius, a threshold generally unheard of after August 15.

According to experts, extreme weather events have intensified recently due to climate change, responsible for increasingly frequent, longer and more intense heat waves and dry spells.

Spain

In Spain, it was expected to reach the peak of its fourth summer heat wave with temperatures above 40º, especially in the interior of the country.

On Tuesday in Zaragoza (northeast) the thermometer reached 43ºC, while a fire has been devastating the island of Tenerife, in the Canary Islands, for a week, where 15,000 hectares have already burned and there are thousands of evacuees.

But the Emergency teams see “the light at the end of the tunnel”, thanks to the drop in night temperatures and less strong gusts of wind.

The fire broke out on August 15 through a wooded area with steep ravines in the northeastern part of the island, part of the Canary Islands archipelago. Photo: Desiree Martin. AFP

France: late heat record

In France, the meteorological services announced that a new heat record for the end of summer had been reached on Tuesday: 27.1ºC as a national average, the warmest day ever recorded in the hexagon after August 15.

On Wednesday, 19 departments in the south of the country were on red alert and 37 more on orange alert.

The peak of the heat wave is expected on Wednesday or Thursday, before temperatures start to drop on Friday.

Italy: hot air from the Sahara

Also in Italy, temperatures are between five and seven degrees above the seasonal average, according to the Italian Meteorology Center, due to the presence of an anticyclone between Western Europe and the Mediterranean fed by very warm currents from the Sahara.

In the Italian Alps, at an altitude of 3,000 metres, the thermometer reached 15 degrees, putting the survival of glaciers to a severe test.

And despite the fans and showers that some farmers have installed to cool the cows, they produce 15% less milk because of the heatwave, according to the main Italian agricultural organization.On Thursday it is expected that in Florence (center) it will reach 41ºC and in Milan (north), 39ºC.

The country is expected to reach its maximum temperatures on Friday.

Portugal: fire alert

Portugal is on high alert for fire risk, with half the country above 40ºC on Tuesday.

In the center of the country, 45.6ºC was reached, according to meteorological services. The heat will start to drop on Thursday.

Switzerland: record for 0ºC line

The alpine country has not been spared from the heat wave. On Tuesday, Sion (southwest) reached 37ºC and in Geneva, where the school year begins on Monday, it reached 36.7ºC.

The 0ºC line rose to 5,298 meters, a record “since the beginning of measurements in 1954”, the Swiss meteorological service reported. The previous record had been established on July 25 of last year with 5,184 meters.

