Canada continues to face a wave of wildfires rarely seen before in the spring. If the flames raged in the west of the country during the first weeks of May, Nova Scotia is now the scene of six fires that burn out of control. The authorities of Halifax (capital of this province located on the Atlantic coast) declared a state of emergency this Sunday afternoon. 16,400 people have been evacuated.

The evacuation orders affect the communities of Upper Tantallon, Hammond Plains and Pocwock, where a large number of people live who work each day in the center of the capital, located about 30 minutes away by car. Halifax Township covers an area of ​​more than 5,500 square kilometers; 10% of the total extension of the province. The most disturbing forest fire in this area has already devoured 778 hectares. Dave Meldrum, deputy chief of the Halifax regional fire service, said Monday that more than 200 firefighters are involved, stressing that the situation will require “considerable work over many days.”

Volunteers and workers at a shelter for evacuees on May 30 in Halifax. Darren Calabrese (AP)

Strong winds make work difficult and the forecast for the next few days is marked by the absence of rain. According to early estimates, some 200 homes or structures have been damaged by the flames in Halifax Township. Another fire, located in Shelburne (south of the province), has destroyed more than 11,500 hectares. Some 1,500 people have had to leave their homes in this county.

Tim Houston, Prime Minister of Nova Scotia, announced Monday that evacuees in Halifax and Shelburne will receive aid of 500 Canadian dollars (about 365 US dollars). He also indicated that the transportation expenses of the firefighters who volunteered will be covered. The provincial government has similarly decreed the prohibition of lighting fires in the open. Likewise, it asks residents not to use drones on forest fires, since they can interfere in the extinction work.

Justin Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister, said in Ottawa that “the federal government will be there to support in any way we can as people are facing terrifying situations.” According to the Nova Scotia Department of Natural Resources, there have been 176 forest fires so far this year in this province; 70 in the same period of 2022.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

In the first weeks of May, the province of Alberta had 106 active fires, causing the evacuation of 30,000 people at its peak. The provincial government decreed a state of emergency and personnel from the Armed Forces joined the tasks of the firefighters. British Columbia reached 58 active fires in a few days, while there were 27 in Saskatchewan. According to data from the Canadian Department of Natural Resources, more than two million hectares have burned so far this year in the country due to the aggressiveness of the fire.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.