Athens (WAM)

Greece declared a state of alert yesterday in anticipation of forest fires, while Turkish authorities continue their efforts to combat forest fires raging in three provinces in the northwest of the country.

The Greek authorities’ announcement came as temperatures rose to 42 degrees Celsius, and winds reached storm force in parts of the Aegean Sea.

There is a high risk of fires in Athens and the surrounding Attica region, as well as the Peloponnese and islands, including Crete and Evia, the Greek news agency reported.

This comes a few days after the Greek authorities succeeded in extinguishing a huge fire on the outskirts of the capital, but there are still 29 ongoing forest fires.

A convoy of about 75 firefighters and rescuers from the Czech Republic arrived in Athens early on Monday morning to help extinguish the massive forest fires that broke out near the Greek capital on Sunday.

In Turkey, Turkish Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumkli said firefighters were trying to contain raging forest fires in three provinces in the northwest of the country.

He added that 14 planes, 31 helicopters and 265 land vehicles are participating in the firefighting efforts, in addition to about 1,400 forestry workers.