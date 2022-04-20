If we take as a parameter that of the more than 2 thousand forest fires that have been registered so far this year in the country, damaging around 64 thousand hectares, only 11 have been registered in Sinaloa and this implies a damage of around 3 thousand hectares, the figures may seem almost insignificant, but they are not, since we are in the middle of the beginning of the season of greatest risk.

That is why yesterday the State Forestry Council was reinstated in the entity, which will start with four million pesos, an amount that seems insignificant, but that is better than nothing, a resource that, added to the efforts of the eight brigades that already they are formed in Sinaloa, they are expected to face what is coming.

And it is that, if the start of the rains is delayed, the risk of forest fires would increase and, with it, demand a greater effort from the brigades and resources from the governments; but it would also seriously jeopardize the assets of the inhabitants of the mountain area, where these accidents mostly occur, although the valley is not exempt from risk either.

The municipalities with forest fire damage to date are Badiraguato, Sinaloa, Choix, San Ignacio and Concordia; we emphasize, mountain municipalities.