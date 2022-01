The fire destroyed 227 hectares of forest.

One person has been charged with negligence in the general danger of a forest fire in Kalajoki last summer, says the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The size of the fire area was 227 hectares, most of which was owned by the Kalajoki parish. The place of the fire was the construction site of the Mutkalammi wind farm, the Susineva bog.

