A forest fire began in the village of Tolstopaltsevo in the Vnukovo district in the west of the capital, reports Telegram-channel “Moscow 24”.

According to available information, the flames engulfed old and young trees, the fire also spread through dry grass. Local residents began to put out the fire on their own, without waiting for the fire department.

Earlier, a large fire in the market in Khimki near Moscow was caught on video. It is reported that the fire broke out in a farmer’s market building next to a gas station.