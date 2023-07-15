with videoA forest fire broke out on the Canary Island of La Palma today. Authorities say at least 500 people have been evacuated.



Jul 15 2023

The fire started in a wooded area in the north of the Spanish island. The regional president of the Canary Islands, Fernando Clavijo, says that the blaze not only forced the evacuation of residents, but also destroyed at least 11 houses within the relatively small zone of 140 hectares. He warns that the number of people who need to be evacuated could double due to the strong wind.

The Spanish army has deployed 150 of its firefighters to help local aid workers fight the blaze. More local firefighters are arriving on boats from the neighboring island of Tenerife, Clavijo said.

Clouds of smoke over Punta Gorda, La Palma, in Spain’s Canary Islands. © ANP/EPA



Scorching heat

The south of Europe suffers from scorching heat and severe drought, ideal conditions for forest fires. In Greece and Italy, the government is already warning against this. In large parts of both Southern European countries, the temperature will rise above 40 degrees Celsius. The peaks are mainly expected on Sunday, with 43 degrees in Rome and 48 degrees in Sardinia.

In Croatia, the fire brigade had to turn out on Friday to contain a large wildfire. It is also very hot in parts of France. Interior Minister Gérard Darmanin writes on Twitter that a 19-year-old volunteer with the fire brigade died on Saturday while extinguishing a wildfire.

Smoke rises from a forest fire in Punta Gorda, La Palma. © ANP/EPA



Succumbed to the heat

It was also hot in the countries around the Mediterranean on Friday. Several people became unwell in Greece and Italy. Near Milan, someone who was working outside succumbed to the heat. Spain is also experiencing very high temperatures.

The authorities advise citizens to drink plenty of water, seek shade and, for example, not to go running. People in heavy occupations are not allowed to work between 12:00 and 17:00.

A swimmer cools himself off during a shower in Athens, Greece. © AP



European temperature record

According to the European space agency ESA, even the European temperature record of 48.8 degrees can be broken. The warmest temperature ever recorded in Europe was measured in August 2021 near Syracuse on the Italian island of Sicily.

The European Center for Medium-Term Weather Forecasts had already reported that June was ‘the warmest month on record worldwide’. It is no different on the other side of the Mediterranean. In Algeria it was so hot last week that the country recorded the highest nighttime minimum temperature ever with 39.6 degrees in the city of Adrar. Very high temperatures are also expected elsewhere in Europe, for example in Poland, and the world (including China and the south of the US).

According to scientists, the heat is due to the natural phenomenon El Niño, amplified by climate change. Experts predict that such periods of exceptionally hot weather will become more common and that it is also not surprising that record-breaking temperatures continue to be measured. Get used to it, because a cooling breeze is not an option for many southern Europeans – and also for millions of holidaymakers.



Firefighters fight a blaze in Moreno Valley, California. ©AFP



