Home page World

Of: Patrick Huljina

Split

A forest fire broke out in Croatia on Tuesday night near the party hotspot Zrce Beach. © Screenshot/Twitter/@francesco161299

Heat and drought are currently causing a high risk of forest fires. A fire broke out near the party hotspot Zrce on Tuesday night.

Novalja – Croatia is one of the most popular travel destinations for German tourists. Picturesque beaches and crystal clear water attract numerous tourists to the Adriatic coast every year. A few weeks ago, the inauguration of a new mega bridge has also resulted in massive time savings. One of the tourist hotspots: Zrce. The party beach near Novalja on the island of Pag is known for its numerous clubs and festivals – and is therefore particularly popular with younger holidaymakers.

Forest fire near Croatian holiday hotspot: thousands of party guests evacuated

On the night of Tuesday (9 August) a fire broke out in a pine forest in the immediate vicinity of the party hotspot. The fire endangered the clubs on Zrce Festival Beach. In the early hours of the morning, several thousand people who were partying there were evacuated. As Croatian media reported, citing the police, no one was injured by the forest fire.

The fire broke out around 3 a.m. The partygoers were then asked to leave the clubs and move away from Zrce Beach. The flames had spread quickly and come dangerously close to the party hotspot in Croatia.

Croatia: Forest fire near Zrce – politician assumes “human factor”.

As part of the extinguishing work, around 200 cars that were parked in front of the clubs had to be removed because they made it difficult for the fire brigade to access the pine forest. Shortly after 7 a.m., emergency services gave the all-clear. The forest fire was brought under control with the deployment of 50 firefighters, 20 fire-fighting vehicles and several fire-fighting aircraft.

The cause of the fire was initially unclear. It was stormy during the night, but there was no lightning. Zvonimir Loncaric, district commander of Lika-Senj County, therefore assumes that the cause of the fire was a “human factor”. “Now it’s up to the police to confirm that. As well as the question of whether it happened negligently or on purpose,” he told the Croatian news portal vecernji.hr. There had already been severe forest fires in the region in 2019 and 2020. (ph)