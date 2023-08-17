Home page World

Trees burn in the forest of Tenerife. © Europa Press/EUROPA PRESS/dpa

The fire started Tuesday night. It has now covered an area of ​​more than 2600 hectares. Emergency services deployed to extinguish the fire both from the ground and from the air.

Santa Cruz de Tenerife – The Spanish island of Tenerife is struggling with a forest fire that is spreading. The fire in the northeast of the largest Canary Island, which broke out Tuesday night between the municipalities of Arafo and Candelaria, has now covered an area of ​​more than 2,600 hectares and affects six municipalities on the island, the regional government said on Thursday on Platform X, formerly Twitter. with.

Plumes of smoke rise into the sky. © Europa Press/EUROPA PRESS/dpa

A mile-high column of smoke rose from the fire. For the municipalities of Güímar, Arafo, Candelaria and El Rosario, the government warned of air pollution from gases and small particles released by burning plants and other material.

Emergency services deployed to extinguish the fire both from the ground and from the air. Evacuations have been ordered in several towns for safety reasons. The Red Cross sets up emergency shelters in gymnasiums.

Canary Islands President Fernando Clavijo said in a statement on Thursday how difficult it was to get the fire under control. According to the government, it was the “most complicated fire” in the past 40 years that the autonomous region has experienced. Forest fires occur more frequently on the archipelago in the Atlantic off the coast of West Africa, especially in summer. Tenerife is the largest of the Canary Islands. dpa