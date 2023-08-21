The forest fire in Tenerife is apparently due to arson, the police are investigating. Meanwhile, the flames continue to spread on the Canary Island holiday island.

The forest fire in Tenerife is still out of control. Image: dpa

Dhe forest fire on the Canary Island of Tenerife, which is popular with holidaymakers, is probably due to arson. In any case, the Spanish police now sees this as proven, as announced by the Canary Prime Minister Fernando Clavijo at a press conference. The Guardia Civil (civil guard) police unit is currently pursuing three lines of investigation in this context. He hopes that the alleged perpetrator or perpetrators can be arrested soon. They would have “endangered the lives of thousands of people and material goods”.

By Sunday evening, the flames had covered about 120 square kilometers of nature, which corresponds to about half the city of Frankfurt am Main. It was “a devastating fire, a fire of a (…) magnitude that the Canary Islands have never experienced before,” said the head of the island’s administration on Tenerife, Rosa Dávila. The air quality on the island is characterized by the Flames and clouds of smoke severely affected.

The fire broke out in the north-east of the island on Tuesday evening and continued to spread. The national park on the Teide volcano, which is popular with tourists, has been closed.