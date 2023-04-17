Home page World

Forest fire in southern France threatens the Cerbère community: strong winds fan the flames and make extinguishing work at times impossible. © Twitter Screenshot Department of Pyrénées-Orientales

A fire broke out near Cerbère on the border with Spain on Sunday morning. Wind gusts of up to 120 km/h made it impossible to extinguish the fire from the air.

Cerbère – In southern France, more than 600 firefighters are trying to extinguish a massive fire. The forest fire on the border with Spain near Cerbère broke out around 9.30 a.m. on Sunday morning. Strong winds fanned the flames and approached the city. More than 300 people have been evacuated. They were housed in gyms and on the beach. According to the department, 180 people are still trapped.

Forest fire in southern France: gusts of wind up to 120 km/h make extinguishing work difficult

Because of the strong wind, planes had to stop the firefighting work from the air on Sunday. The two Canadians were unable to eject, authorities said. Wind gusts of up to 120 km/h made this impossible. The fire on the Spanish side and the French side is now under control, but is still under surveillance, it said on Monday morning. Like the French local radio station Francebleue reported.

The broadcaster calls the forest fire a “disaster” that has destroyed about 950 hectares – the equivalent of 2,000 soccer fields. It is currently the biggest fire of 2023 and particularly early in the season. The region in France is particularly affected by extreme drought. However, the cause of the fire was initially unclear. “The fire in the Pyrénées-Orientales is an ecological catastrophe,” tweeted French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin. He praised the “hard work” of the fire brigade’s forces.

“We are very afraid of summer”

A fire brigade expert classified the risk of fire in the Pyrénées-Orientales days ago as very high. “Historically, we haven’t seen that for 40 years,” Salanque Fire and Rescue Center head Lieutenant Christophe Ménigon of Sdis 66 said in an interview with franceinfo. In the department, many rivers have dried up and many plants are under water stress.

“We are very afraid of the summer,” says Christophe Ménigon. It is therefore planned to start the campaign against forest fires in France a month earlier, in June. Sdis 66 had issued a yellow level forest fire warning for the Pyrénées-Orientales department before the weekend. past Summer devastated forest fires hundreds of acres. (ml)