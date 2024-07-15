Novorossiysk authorities asked for volunteers to help extinguish a forest fire

A powerful forest fire broke out between Anapa and Abrau-Dyurso in Krasnodar Krai, the fire spread to the territory of the Anapa Utrish Nature Reserve. The flames destroyed six houses at the Anapa Blue Wave tourist center.

The Main Directorate of the Russian Emergencies Ministry for the region reported that the fire spread to three recreation centers near Novorossiysk. The damaged tourist centers included “Romantik”, “Moryak” and “Stroitel”. At the same time, 11 buildings on the territory of the “Romantik” camp were engulfed in flames.

The head of Novorossiysk, Andrei Kravchenko, arrived at the scene of the incident on the afternoon of July 14. He clarifiedthat 64 people and 16 units of equipment are involved in extinguishing the fire. In addition, a fire helicopter was called from Gelendzhik and Sochi, and fire crews from Anapa.

Due to strong winds, the fire spread towards the Fregat recreation center. Currently, about 500 people and 30 cars have been evacuated. There is no threat to human life Andrey Kravchenko Head of Novorossiysk

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the area of ​​the fire grew up to 62 hectares. The fire cannot be contained due to strong winds. An operational headquarters has been deployed near Novorossiysk on the orders of the governor, and a state of emergency has been declared in the city.

The air temperature in Kuban will reach 41 degrees, the heat will last until July 18, warned rescuers. A storm warning has been issued in the region due to rising air temperatures.

The fire is spreading, the evacuation of residents and vacationers has begun

Operational headquarters of Krasnodar region statedthat there is a threat of further spread of the fire, it is moving towards the village of Dyurso. If it is not possible to localize the flames, evacuation of the population is not excluded. Local residents are warned about this using loudspeakers.

Strong wind complicates the situation in the forest area near Novorossiysk. Flames are moving towards Dyurso. People are asked to prepare things in advance in case of evacuation Operational headquarters of Krasnodar region

Due to the spread of fire, tourists in cars were blocked on the beach near Abrau-Dyurso.

Hundreds of people, including children, have already been evacuated from the forest fire zone in Krasnodar Krai. The Ministry of Emergency Situations specified that almost 300 people were evacuated from three recreation centers.

The operational headquarters noted that rescuers are transporting people evacuated from recreation centers to a safe place, including by boat.

The beach of the village of Dyurso was one of the evacuation sites. When the threat of fire spread arose, some of the vacationers were taken there. And now they are being taken to a safe place Operational headquarters of Krasnodar region

Near the village of Dyurso, towards which the fire is moving, they are once again going around the recreation centers to make sure that the staff and all vacationers have definitely left the danger zone.

The forest fire in Krasnodar Krai does not threaten the premises and vineyards of Abrau-Durso, the company said. They emphasized that they are monitoring the development of events.

One person was injured during the fire.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that one person was injured during the fire; he refused hospitalization.

As specified RIA News Citing a source in law enforcement agencies, a security guard at the Blue Wave recreation center received burns on both forearms.

Rescuers, firefighters, Cossacks, volunteers – more than 250 people in total – are involved in extinguishing the fire. 76 units of equipment are involved, and aviation is being used. Helicopters have already dropped 75 tons of water.

Additional Emergencies Ministry forces have been sent to the firefighting site. Novorossiysk authorities have asked for volunteers to help extinguish the fire in the Abrau-Dyurso area. As the city’s vice-mayor Aleksandr Yamenskov reported, people on quad bikes and enduro motorcycles are needed to transport water up the mountain.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs announced that a criminal case has been opened regarding the destruction or damage of forest plantations due to the fire near Novorossiysk.