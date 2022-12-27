The author of the fire that on 6 September 2021 in Cisano sul Neva and Albenga destroyed 80 hectares of conifers and Mediterranean scrub (equal to 80 football fields) has a name. The forest carabinieri of Savona, Calizzano and Zuccarello, arrived at him after a complex investigation coordinated by the prosecutor’s office. Immediately after acquiring images, collecting numerous testimonies, circumscribing the point of origin of the fire, the investigators had hypothesized the origin of the fire. Hypothesis which was then corroborated by the discovery of a bomb (the glass fragments of a Molotov cocktail in which the Ris of Parma had found traces of petrol) which was later found to be compatible with the dynamics of the fire. Months of investigations followed using the most modern technical-scientific methodologies. Now the twist. There is a man under investigation who has been notified of the precautionary measure of the obligation to stay in the country where he lives

«The fire, which lasted 5 days, – explain the forest carabinieri – involved areas covered by forest vegetation, the destruction of which led to a significant loss of biodiversity. The reconstitution of the plant habitats necessary to host the numerous animal species irreparably damaged by the passage of the flames will take several decades. For the same number of years, the landscape and recreational function performed by the forest will be compromised; furthermore, the lack of ground cover will expose the slopes to hydrogeological instability phenomena due to increasingly extreme meteorological phenomena».