Home page World

From: Bjarne Kommnick

Split

The forest fire near Jüterbog continues to spread – meanwhile more than 35 hectares are affected. The fire could be extinguished as early as Friday.

Update from June 2, 12:50 p.m.: The forest fire in the Brandenburg town of Felgentreu at the former Jüterbog military training area spread further on Friday morning, as a spokesman for the Teltow-Fläming district said at noon Merkur.de from IPPEN.MEDIA has confirmed. There are now three active fire sites with an area of ​​around 8,000 square meters. A total of around 35 hectares have been affected by the fire since the fire broke out.

District Administrator Kornelia Wehlan, who was personally on site on Friday, explains: “I am very happy that we were able to act quickly and efficiently with the use of the fire-fighting aircraft. The aim was to avoid a major loss situation like the one in 2019 when burned a total of 750 hectares on this area.”

Forest fire near Jüterbog: operations management assumes that it will be extinguished on Friday

The operations management assumes that the fire can be extinguished in the course of the day and that the area can be handed over to the owner, the Brandenburg Natural Landscape Foundation. According to the spokesman for the district, there was still no danger to people at any time. The authorities warned the population of heavy smoke development via the NINA warning app.

Original article on June 2, 10:52 am: Felgentreu – The forest fire in an area polluted with ammunition in Felgentreu, Brandenburg, does not end despite the firefighting operation from the air with helicopters and airplanes. According to operations manager Rico Walentin, the fire had reached an area of ​​around 27 hectares on Thursday evening: “The spread is increasing moderately and slowly”. On Friday morning, a drone should provide information about the current size of the fire, as a spokesman for the Teltow-Fläming district announced on Friday morning.

Firefighting planes and helicopters fight forest fires in Brandenburg

The fire has been raging since Wednesday evening at a former military training area in Brandenburg, not far from the small town of Jüterbog, which has a population of 12,000. Due to the danger of old ammunition on the ground in the area, the emergency services have so far only been able to fight the fire from the air. So far, a fire-fighting aircraft from the Harz Mountains and a helicopter from the Federal Police have been used. As the federal police announced on Twitter early Friday morning, the police helicopter would have dropped at least 48,600 liters of water on the fire at this point.

Despite the firefighting effort, the forest fire near Jüterbog has now spread to 27 hectares. © dpa/Cevin Dettlaff

According to the head of operations, a fire station was set up on Friday night. Firefighting is rather unconventional for the state, since only fire-fighting helicopters have so far been used in operations of this kind in Brandenburg. “This is an experiment that we are conducting here. We use it to gather initial insights,” says operations manager Walentin. A second firefighting plane had also arrived since Friday morning, so that two planes were then deployed to fight the fire. It is not yet clear whether the helicopter will continue to be available.

Forest fire in Brandenburg: Housing estates not endangered by fire

The emergency services have already noticed detonations from old ammunition in the affected area, but not over a long distance. Housing estates are not endangered by the fire, according to the operations management. The site of the former military training area has not been affected by a forest fire for the first time. In 2019, a fire destroyed around 750 hectares of forest there.

Meanwhile, the risk of forest fires in Brandenburg is increasing. “With every day that there is no precipitation, the risk of forest fires will increase,” explained the Brandenburg forest fire protection officer, Raimund Engel dpa. According to the German Weather Service, it will remain dry in the coming days, and there will also be fresh, gusty winds from the northeast. A spokesman for the DWD explains in a press release: “If the wind picks up, then that’s unfavorable, of course.” Then a gust of wind could be enough for a fire to spread.