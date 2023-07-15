The Spanish authorities said today, Saturday, that a forest fire on the island of “La Palma” forced at least 500 residents to leave their homes, in the first natural disaster to occur on the island since the eruption of a volcano in 2021.

The fire broke out in the early hours of Saturday morning in El Pinar de Puntagorda, a densely wooded area in the north of the island that forms part of the Canary Islands, with many European cities expecting very high temperatures this week.

Vicente Rodriguez, mayor of Puntagorda, told the official Spanish Broadcasting Corporation that the region suffers from a scarcity of rain, like many areas in Spain that experience drought, and temperatures reached 40 degrees Celsius last week.

Fernando Clavejo, head of the local government in the Canary Islands, said today, Saturday, that at least 11 homes had been destroyed as the fire spread.

“The number of people who need to be evacuated may be more than 1,000,” Clavejo told reporters in La Palma.

He added that about 140 hectares (346 acres) had been destroyed by the fire.

Clavijo added that the Spanish army deployed 150 firefighters from its force to help local crews put out the fire, while others arrived from the neighboring island of Tenerife.

Four helicopters and four firefighting units on the ground were battling to control the blaze on the island, which is part of a Spanish island group off the coast of West Africa.