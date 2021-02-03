Forest fire destroys dozens of homes in Australian Perth

Darren Clem, Commissioner for Fire and Emergency Services in Perth, Western Australia, said that a forest fire on the outskirts of the state destroyed more than 70 homes.

Klemm added, in statements to reporters, today, Wednesday, that the number of houses damaged by the fires reached about 71, indicating that no deaths were recorded.

Klemm added that the fire-fighting conditions had eased slightly during the night, although he had warned that winds of up to 70 kilometers per hour on Wednesday would pose a challenge to the authorities trying to control the fire. Residents of the northeastern suburb of Chedi Hills were asked to consider evacuation.

The Commissioner of Fire and Emergency Services went on, saying, “We are on the third day of this fire today and it will remain a difficult fire for us for three, four or five days at least.”

Clem said that the weather conditions are expected to be more favorable at the end of the week.

He explained that he was not in a position to comment on the reason behind the fires.

Wildfires broke out in the town of Worwolo, on the outskirts of Perth, on Monday, and doubled in size overnight, the Australian Associated Press (AAP) reported.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported that the fire has destroyed more than 9,400 hectares of land so far.

Perth is the fourth most populous city in Australia, with a population of about two million.