A forest litter caught fire in the area of ​​Mount Piket, which separates the Central and Khostinsky districts of Sochi. It is reported on Friday, January 1, kp.ru with reference to the Main Directorate of the EMERCOM of Russia in the Krasnodar Territory.

Near the place where the fire broke out are the village of Verkhniy Yurt and gardening associations.

“Fire brigades have gone to the scene, the area of ​​fire is being established,” the press service of the department said.

It is clarified that there is no threat that the fire will spread to residential buildings. Everything is done to prevent the spread of the flame.

According to preliminary information, the fire could be caused by a firecracker. Eyewitnesses report unusually bright fireworks in the area of ​​the fire.

Mount Piket is one of the most popular viewpoints in the center of Sochi. Its height is 508 m above sea level.

Earlier, on December 31, a New Year tree began to smoke in the central square of the Dagestan city of Derbent. A possible cause of the incident could have been a malfunction of the cold fireworks installed inside the structure.