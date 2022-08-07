Croatian media reported that firefighting planes joined dozens of firefighters on Sunday to help contain a forest fire that killed a man on the Adriatic island of Hvar.
The fire, which broke out in the afternoon, threatened residential areas near the town of Stari Grad.
The official “HINA” news agency reported that the man died when he tried to protect his belongings from the flames.
Fire chief Ivan Kovacevich said the fire was no longer threatening homes but was still burning in a pine forest.
“The situation is good at the site at the moment,” he told HINA.
Over the past month, a series of wildfires have broken out on Croatia’s coast on the Adriatic Sea, with a heat wave intensifying there and in many parts of Europe.
