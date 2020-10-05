Forest company UPM tenders for the transport of its freight by train – The company hopes for new competitors on the tracks

In addition to VR, there is a small Fenniarail and Estonian Operail in rail freight traffic.

Forestry company UPM competes for part of its freight transport by Finnish railways. The company hopes that the tender will also attract new freight operators to the Finnish market.

“The efficient operation of the bus network and logistics is of great importance for the competitiveness of UPM’s Finnish mills, as the distances to the main market areas are long. Increasing rail freight also makes it possible to reduce emissions, ”the company says in a press release.

The aim of the tender is to further increase the share of rail transport in all of UPM’s transport. The tender includes the transportation of both wood raw material and finished products.

Depending on the product, 50-75% of the pulp and paper produced by UPM run on rails. About a third of the raw wood tracks. The rest of the transports are done by trucks.

UPM management is criticized, among other things, Finland’s freight costs and, for example, the increase in the diesel tax index, which affects the prices of truck transport.

The tender includes product logistics for the Kymi and Kaukas pulp and paper mills, replacement work in the mill areas and pulp and sawn timber transports from Pietarsaari. In addition, the tender includes some of the timber transports in Eastern Finland.

Finland rail freight traffic has been free of competition since 2007. However, few competitors have emerged for VR. VR handles most of UPM’s rail transport.

A company called Fenniarail has transported some forest industry products. UPM’s Senior Vice President, Pulp Supply Chain Anssi Käki states that Fenniarail handles UPM ‘s shipments of raw timber from the eastern border.

Estonian Operail announced that it would start operations in Finland a year ago.

However, according to Käen, it is known that UPM’s competition may also attract completely new players to the Finnish railways.

“There are players in Sweden and also in Central Europe who could be interested in this, in addition to Operail,” says Käki.

UPM will launch the tender this year and complete it next year.