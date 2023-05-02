Forest companies | UPM starts change negotiations in plywood production

The decline in construction has reduced the demand for plywood and veneer. As a result of the change negotiations, a maximum of 35 employees may leave.

27.4. 13:33 | Updated 9:09

Forestry company UPM begins change negotiations in its plywood production operations, the company says in its press release.

The scope of the negotiations includes 262 employees at UPM Plywood’s head office, sales offices and factories in Finland. The company estimates that a maximum of 35 tasks need to be reduced.

According to the company, the negotiations aim to meet the reduced production capacity and the deteriorating market situation.

According to UPM, the demand for spruce plywood and veneer has decreased in recent months due to the downturn in construction. The decrease in production has already been adapted to at the beginning of the year with layoffs.

Company closed the Jyväskylä plywood factory in 2020 as unprofitable. In addition, the company sold the Chudovon plywood factory in Russia this spring. According to UPM, 255,000 cubic meters of plywood production capacity have been removed over the past three years.

UPM Plywood manufactures plywood and veneers for, among other things, construction, vehicle floors, LNG ships and the parquet industry.

According to UPM, the Plywood business employs a total of 1,800 people. The business unit has sales offices in nine countries, and it runs seven factories in Europe.

Correction May 2, 2023 at 9:08 a.m.: The story previously incorrectly stated that UPM would have closed the Chudovon plywood factory in Russia this spring. In fact, the factory was sold.