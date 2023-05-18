Forest carbon sink | Research: Even if all logging were stopped, the carbon sequestration of the world’s forests would not increase significantly

According to the researchers, stopping the logging will do little to curb climate change.

in Finland recently there has been a lot of discussion about cutting forests and carbon sinks.

A new issue of the prestigious science journal Science brings a new perspective to the discussion research. It calculates how giving up logging worldwide would affect the carbon stocks of forests.

The result of the calculations was that the ability of current forests to sequester carbon would not increase very much due to the cessation of forestry.

Above-ground carbon reserves in forests would only increase by 15–16 percent from the current level if humans left the forests alone.

Coal storage supplementing with this method would correspond to four years of carbon dioxide emissions on Earth. According to the researchers, the amount is significant, but still small in terms of preventing climate change.

The conclusion of the international research group is that an increase in the carbon stock of current forests would only prevent a particle of carbon dioxide from accumulating in the atmosphere, and stopping logging cannot compensate for reducing emissions.

In research forest management and use included not only felling, but also all kinds of other actions directed at forests by humans, such as fighting forest fires and diseases and planting trees.

When calculating the carbon stock of forests left alone, the researchers also took naturally occurring forest fires and disease destruction into account.

“ “If forestry ends, the wood has no value and there is no reason to take care of the forest.”

Natural Resources Center (Luke) research professor Annika Kangas considers the main result of the study to be credible.

“Climate change cannot be tackled with the carbon sinks of forests, but that is of course easy to say because I already thought so. The most surprising thing is the scale, i.e. that stopping all forestry is equivalent to only four years’ worth of emissions,” says Kangas.

Even if the research contains uncertainties and in reality the increased carbon stocks correspond to, say, ten years’ emissions, the conclusion would be the same according to Kanka: carbon sinks are not decisive.

Part of the forest management measures taken into account in the study are those that maintain carbon sequestration. These include fire and pest control.

According to Kanka, it is likely that the supposed abandonment of forestry would also take away the incentive to protect forests from destruction.

“If forestry ends, the wood has no value and there is no reason to take care of the forest. No one should do anything if there is a forest fire or pests.”

According to Kanka, more carbon can be tied up in forests in the short term if they are left uncut, but in the long term the growth of the carbon stock stops.

“In the long run, something else needs to be developed. Wood could be recovered, for example, as biochar and placed somewhere where it won’t escape.”

“ In the coniferous forest zone, there are fewer opportunities to increase the forests’ carbon stocks.

of Science magazine according to the study, the greatest amount of carbon stocks in modern forests could be increased at the edges of tropical forests in South Africa and in areas in Africa where there has been a lot of deforestation.

In the coniferous forest zone, on the other hand, there are fewer opportunities to increase the forests’ carbon reserves. In the forests of the temperate zone, the risks of wind, fire and insect damage are naturally higher.

In previous studies, larger additions to the carbon stock have been obtained on the assumption that the forests are left untouched.

However, the authors of the new study believe that their calculations have better taken into account the different forest types and the natural loss in forests due to the climate.