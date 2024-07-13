Razvozhaev: Forest and grass caught fire in the village of Verkhnesadovoe in Sevastopol

In the village of Verkhnesadovoe, located in the Nakhimovsky district of Sevastopol, the forest and grass caught fire. This was reported in Telegram-channel reported the city governor Mikhail Razvozhaev.

He specified that the fire occurred in the area of ​​Gagarin Street, the area of ​​the fire is 2.5 hectares. The Ministry of Emergency Situations, the local rescue service and the forestry service arrived at the scene.