A multidisciplinary team of 15 technicians will begin this Monday, according to EL PAÍS, the exhumation tasks in the Cuelgamuros Valley —the name that the Valley of the Fallen acquired in 2022— to try to recover the remains claimed by relatives of 128 victims of the Civil War; the majority, reprisals of the Franco regime. Fausto Canales, who has his father and his uncle buried in the mausoleum, has been waiting for this moment for 20 years. A complete forensic laboratory has been installed inside the basilica, with an X-ray machine, microscopes, measuring tools, tables and special lighting so that experts can work. In addition to six forensics, a group of archaeologists, dentists, geneticists and four members of the scientific police participate in the operation, promoted by the Government to comply with the Democratic Memory Law, whose specific mission is to help identify the boxes in those where the victims are buried if the registration numbers are not clearly visible to the naked eye.

In December, workers from the public company Tragsa, architects, and other specialists from National Heritage began preparing the area to protect the altarpiece, secure the architectural structures, and guarantee the safety of the technicians, who will work with personal protective equipment, glasses, and a mask. , insulating gloves and boots. Air filters have also been placed to minimize the inhalation of suspended dust in the columbarium area.

Fausto Canales poses with photographs of his father, Valerico, and his uncle Victoriano, both buried in the Cuelgamuros Valley. Victor Sainz

Getting here has not been easy. As happened with the exhumation of the tomb of the dictator Francisco Franco, in October 2019, the process was paralyzed in the courts for months. At first, by Francoist and anti-memorialist groups, and later, by the mayoress of San Lorenzo de El Escorial, Carlota López Esteban, from the PP, who refused to authorize the building permit to intervene in the crypts and went so far as to testify before a judge accused of prevarication on January 25. The Supreme Court did not admit to processing in March the last resort of the Franco Foundation to try to impose precautionary measures and suspend the work. The so-called Association for the Defense of the Valley of the Fallen threatens lawsuits for desecration.

The device has been designed to deal with the 128 claims for remains presented by relatives of victims belonging to both sides, the Francoist and the Republicans, the latter being the majority group. In the chapel of the Holy Sepulchre, where they are going to start intervening this Monday, 78 are being sought; and in the Santísimo, where a second phase would be intervened, at 39. There are also remains of victims in other crypts, where the technicians will enter later. In Cuelgamuros, a total of 33,847 people were buried, the equivalent of the city of Teruel.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. See also Economists called the timing of the recession in the US economy subscribe

When Franco devised the monument to immortalize his victory in the Civil War, he thought that the works would last five years, but it was 19 and, by then, many widows of those “fallen for God and for Spain”, like those of those murdered in Paracuellos, they refused to transfer the remains to the mausoleum. The Ministry of the Interior then asked the town councils by letter for bodies to put in the crypts, and many of them replied that they did not have Francoist victims but they did have “red army graves”. The regime accepted and throughout the national territory, without their relatives knowing it, common graves of Republicans were opened to transfer the corpses to the Valley. In some cases, as happened in the grave where he had been buried, along with six other people, Valerico Canales, Fausto’s father, left behind, in his haste, a skull, vertebrae, teeth… which were discovered by his descendants in 2003.

Document in which a City Council responds to the Regime that it does not have the remains of the fallen from the national side to send to the Valley of the Fallen, but it does have “red army” graves. Ceded by Queralt Solé

When, over the years, already in a democracy, the relatives of the victims discovered that the remains had been transferred to the Valley of the Fallen, now called Cuelgamuros, they began to demand their transfer. In 2016, Manuel Lapeña obtained a sentence in favor of the exhumation of his father and his uncle, but he died in 2021, at the age of 97, without having been able to fulfill his wish due to the cascade of appeals presented by pro-Franco and anti-memorial groups. . His daughter, Purificación Lapeña, has continued her fight. Other relatives who claim the remains are also very old, such as Mercedes Abril, 89, who wants to recover her father.

Manuel Lapeña, first from the left, showed a photograph of his father shot, accompanied by his family at his home in Zaragoza in 2016. BERNARDO PEREZ

The regime established four classes of dead: A, B, C and D, depending on where they were buried and whether or not they were identified. Only to move corpses of class A, “family conformity” was necessary. The remains were placed in individual wooden boxes, 60 x 30 x 30 centimeters, or collective, 120 x 60 x 60 centimeters, with notes on their place of origin. The technical team designated now by the Government has analyzed with some poles with a camera how the columbariums are, and in some levels – inside the crypt there are five – the state is better than expected. They will take advantage of the search for the claimed remains to clean and renew other boxes that may be deteriorated. Only those corresponding to family claims will be transferred to the laboratory inside the basilica to proceed with the anthropological analysis.

Operators place the boxes with remains brought from different provinces inside the Valley of the Fallen in the fifties. In the foreground, remains from Castellón de la Plana, Ávila and Aldeaseca. EFE

Method of work and chain of custody

The historian Queralt Solé, author of several studies on the Cuelgamuros Valley, has carried out, together with the historian David Tormo, a specific investigation on the biography and journey of the victims, whose remains are claimed by the families. The six forensic experts (Elisa Cabrerizo, Enrique Dorado, Ignasi Galtés, Elisa Ruiz-Tagle, José Luis Prieto and Fernando Serrulla), with extensive experience, will follow the United Nations Minnesota protocol to guarantee the correct registration and chain of custody of the remains. Between the columbaria area and the laboratory, isolation locks have been built. The boxes will be cleaned with aspiration, examined by the scientific police (the outside) and by forensics, who will decide which is the best piece (a bone, a tooth…) to take a sample. In this first phase, no skeletons will come out of Cuelgamuros, in any case, but those samples that will be analyzed at the National Institute of Toxicology to compare them with the genetic samples of relatives.

Inside the crypt, the boxes are arranged in five levels of height and, for safety, work will be done from bottom to top. They begin with the chapel of the Holy Sepulcher because it is the one that houses the largest number of claims for remains and because it is believed that the Lapeña brothers were buried there and in that case there is a judicial sentence pending compliance since 2016. All the information collected is documented in an expert report that integrates the documents prepared by the different specialists, who will have the support of an advisory council chaired by the Secretary of State for Democratic Memory, Fernando Martínez, and integrated, among others, by the directors of the National Institute of Toxicology and Forensic Sciences and the Institute of Legal Medicine and one of the best forensics in the world, Francisco Etxeberria, whom Chile asked for help to examine the remains of singer-songwriter Víctor Jara, former president Salvador Allende and poet Pablo Neruda.

The photos taken by the CSIC in 2018 to analyze whether it was possible to exhume the brothers Manuel and Ramiro Lapeña show the interior of the crypt of the Sepulcher chapel

The works will foreseeably continue beyond the elections on July 23, when the Executive will be in office, but from that moment on its continuity depends on the Government that comes out of the polls. The leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, has announced that he will repeal the Democratic Memory Law if he reaches the Government. His eventual partner, Vox, has been especially belligerent against the norm. The current Minister of the Presidency, Félix Bolaños, to whose department the Secretary of State for Democratic Memory depends, insisted last week that allowing families to recover the remains of their loved ones “is not politics, it is humanity”, and He stressed that “a democrat” should not oppose the progress that the law has brought.

The exhumations in the crypts of the Cuelgamuros Valley are part of a process of resignifying the Francoist monument that began in 2007, when the exaltation acts of the Civil War were prohibited in its vicinity; It continued in 2019 with the transfer of the remains of Franco, it continued with those of Primo de Rivera, founder of the Falange, in March, and it was to conclude with an interpretation center or museum that serves to explain to the visitor what National-Catholicism was and why and by whom (prisoned labor) the monument was built. The electoral advance has saved, for the moment, the Benedictine community, which was going to be expelled from the compound by a government decree, considering its presence “incompatible” with the new purposes of the monument. The pyramid with which the dictator wanted to immortalize his victory in 1939 will become, over the next few months, a forensic laboratory.