A new search operation in the missing Maddie McCann case attracted attention this week. A forensic expert explains what led to the renewed search.

Praia da Luz – 16 years after Maddie McCann’s disappearance, the missing persons case remains unsolved. Efforts to find the then three-year-old girl continue. On Thursday (May 25), the first major search operation in several years ended at a reservoir in southern Portugal. Details of the background and concrete finds were not initially announced. A renowned forensic expert from the University of Kent called in an interview with the British tabloid DailyMirror now three theories about the background of the search operation.

Case Maddie McCann: Forensic expert provides three theories, which triggered the new search operation at the reservoir

A multi-day search operation using sniffer dogs and drones at the Arade reservoir in the Algarve in Portugal came to an end this week. According to local media, the investigators had also taken soil samples and collected scraps of fabric. “The collected material will be handed over to the German authorities,” said the criminal police on Thursday (May 25), but did not give any details about the finds or the specific goal of the action. What had triggered the new search also remained unknown at first. The search operation is based on “recent developments,” according to a spokesman for the Braunschweig public prosecutor.

The investigators assume that Maddie was kidnapped and murdered by the 46-year-old German Christian B. University of Kent scientist and forensics expert Robert Green joins in the conversation Mirror three possible theories as to why there was a new search operation years after the girl’s disappearance. New evidence could have triggered the action. The proof that [die Ermittler] “allegedly against Christian B. could be a photo in which he poses with the body,” believes Green. Another forensic theory is related to genetic material. “Or they could actually have found his fingerprints or conventional biometrics at the crime scene,” the expert added DailyMirror.

However, the search operation could also have been triggered by new information that came from other people and pointed to the perpetrator. Christian B. “Could be someone in prison or outside of it [die Tat] confessed,” says forensic expert Green. However, Hans Christian Wolters from the public prosecutor’s office in Braunschweig emphasized on Wednesday that the indications that something could be found at the reservoir did not come from the main suspect, Christian B.

Scientists on missing Maddie McCann case: “She will be found” – DNA should help

Forensic scientist Robert Green clarified that since he is not working on the case himself, it is difficult to predict the direction of the investigation. However, Green expressed confidence that the case would eventually be solved and Maddie found: “I think she will eventually be found and I hope they find her alive.” Green had in the past worked on high-profile unsolved murders himself and was loud at times DailyMirror worked at the UK Home Office.

“If I would advise anyone to do anything, it would be to look at Madeleine’s genetic profile — look at the case of Joseph James DeAngelo,” Green continued. The forensic scientist was referring to the case of serial killer Joseph James DeAngelo, known as the “Golden State Killer”. He was active in California in the 1970s and 1980s, but was only identified and arrested in 2018 through DNA evidence.