According to the reports, a video forensic report of Karan Johar’s party has come to the NCB. According to the forensic report, this video during the party is real and no editing has been done in it. NCB will hold a meeting regarding this and decide what the next action will be in the case.
Karan Johar had issued a statement
Let us tell you that Karan Johar also issued an official statement about this video. He had informed that drugs were not used in the 2019 house party. It was written in Karan Johar’s statement that neither he takes drugs nor promotes it. His party had many celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal. The party’s video was also quite viral at that time. It was believed that drugs were taken in it.
Manjinder Singh Sirsa complained to the NCB Chief of the party
Explain that Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa had claimed that the NCB would soon summon Karan Johar. Manjinder Singh Sirsa complained to Karan Johar’s party to NCB Chief Rakesh Asthana and submitted the video as evidence.
