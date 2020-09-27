The industry is in turmoil after the Bollywood drugs case surfaced. Apart from this, there is a round of accusations against each other. At the same time, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is speeding up its investigation on drugs chat and has questioned all the celebrities of Bollywood. During the Bollywood drugs investigation, Karan Johar complained to NCB about a party that took place in 2019 and it is being claimed that the stars in the party had taken drugs. At the same time, now the forensic report of this video has come out.

This was written in the forensic report of Karan Johar’s party

According to the reports, a video forensic report of Karan Johar’s party has come to the NCB. According to the forensic report, this video during the party is real and no editing has been done in it. NCB will hold a meeting regarding this and decide what the next action will be in the case.

Karan Johar had issued a statement

Let us tell you that Karan Johar also issued an official statement about this video. He had informed that drugs were not used in the 2019 house party. It was written in Karan Johar’s statement that neither he takes drugs nor promotes it. His party had many celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal. The party’s video was also quite viral at that time. It was believed that drugs were taken in it.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa complained to the NCB Chief of the party

Explain that Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa had claimed that the NCB would soon summon Karan Johar. Manjinder Singh Sirsa complained to Karan Johar’s party to NCB Chief Rakesh Asthana and submitted the video as evidence.