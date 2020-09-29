Sushant Singh Rajput’s viscera report has revealed the shocking thing. Aaj Tak has claimed in a report that poison has not been found in Sushant’s viscera. Reportedly, Sushant was not poisoned. No organic poison has been found in his body. It is known that KK Singh claimed that his son Sushant was killed by Riya Chakraborty by poisoning him. At the same time, his lawyer Vikas Singh had spoken about the actor being murdered.

CBI is involved in the investigation of Sushant case. However, Cooper Hospital is still under questions regarding the post mortem report of the actor. It is known that Cooper Hospital is accused of negligence in Sushant case. Sushant’s post mortem was done by doctors at Cooper Hospital, which raised questions. According to the information, the CBI is also investigating why the post mortem report does not mention the time of Sushant’s death and other things.

According to media reports, a detailed meeting was held yesterday or Monday, during which the forensic team of AIIMS submitted its conclusive findings report to the CBI. Explain that the committee headed by Dr. Sudhir Gupta was formed at the request of the Central Bureau of Investigation so that post-mortem and viscera report can be studied in depth.

Recently, it was told that the forensic team of AIIMS had conducted viscera test to check the poison in Sushant’s death. Earlier, CBI had called a special team of three-member doctors from Delhi AIIMS for forensic investigation and further investigation at Sushant Singh Rajput’s Mumbai home. Let me tell you that earlier the forensic team of AIIMS led by Dr. Sudhir Gupta presented their medical-legal opinion in many high profile cases like Sheena Bora case and Sunanda Pushkar case.