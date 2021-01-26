The son of figure skater Yevgeny Plushenko, Alexander, known online as the Gnome Gnomych, has been assigned a forensic psychiatric examination as part of a criminal libel case. About this agency TASS said the lawyer Alexander Dobrovinsky, representing the interests of the Plushenko family.

The lawyer explained that on January 23, investigators questioned Yana Rudkovskaya. She told “about Sasha’s feelings, which he experienced after the ill-fated article” about the alleged Asperger’s syndrome.

The examination will take place on Friday, January 29, next week face-to-face confrontations will take place, Dobrovinsky specified.

It became known on January 22 that the son of Rudkovskaya and Plushenko was assigned a forensic psychiatric examination. According to the lawyer of the injured party, Anna Butyrina, the producer is “ready for another torment” to help the investigation.

Material about Alexander Plushenko appeared in StarHit on May 3. The article claimed that the boy had Asperger’s syndrome. The publication referred to the anonymous Telegram channel “NeMalakhov”. Rudkovskaya and Plushenko called the material false. The producer stated that because of the article, the child received a trauma.