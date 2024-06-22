Mary Ellen O’Toole, director of George Mason University’s Forensic Sciences Program, at the new Forensic Sciences Research and Training Laboratory, a “body farm” near Manassas, Virginia, where researchers are developing new methods of using bees to track chemical signals across… Decomposition in the air, soil and flowers, hoping to develop a comprehensive formula for “human decomposition” that would give crime scene investigators a new tool for finding missing dead people.

As part of scientific experiments in this regard, researchers transported two bodies to a remote place among the trees, deep in the forests in northern Virginia last month, and left them to decompose. As nature takes its course, objects secrete organic compounds into the air and soil, while flowers growing nearby absorb the effects of decomposition, which the bees carry in their hives.

They hypothesize that bees will recover any chemical signals they encounter in decomposing humans, and that this method will be useful and effective for investigating large search areas. The university’s forensic science program has worked for several years to create a “body farm,” one of six research sites in the United States designed to simulate an outdoor crime scene where human remains are found by bees. The university research team hopes that their study in the Northern Virginia setting will add to the repertoire of tools and methods that investigators use in research operations. (Photo courtesy of the New York Times)