The teams from the National Institute of Toxicology and Forensic Sciences working in the Cuelgamuros Valley have identified the remains of a victim of reprisals from the Civil War and have informed his granddaughter, since her youngest son had died just a few weeks ago. This is Juan Chueca Sagarra, an Aragonese day laborer who was shot in August 1936, according to information provided this Sunday by the Ministry of Territorial Policy and Democratic Memory.

With his identification, two bodies from a mass grave in Borja (Aragon) have now been identified in Cuelgamuros (previously called Valle de los Caídos). The previous one was Esteban Giménez Ezpeleta. In total, with the four-year plan of exhumations, 13 victims have already been identified, 11 of them from Aldeaseca (Ávila). So far, 170 families have requested identification in the Valley, according to the ministry.

It was the head of the department, Minister Ángel Víctor Torres, who informed the victim’s family of the identification of the remains of Juan Chueca Sagarra. According to the note released to the media, the minister stressed the “Government’s commitment to the Law of Democratic Memory” and the intention to continue with the identification of the bodies that were taken to the Valley in the 1950s. “Bodies that, in the case of the Republicans, were moved without even informing their families,” he said.

“Unfortunately, Enrique, Juan’s youngest son, passed away a few weeks ago and we have not been able to communicate this to him directly, but to his granddaughter,” said the minister. Chueca had five children when he was killed. The note underlines that for Torres it is important to continue working “without further interruptions, because time is running out for the families who demand truth and reparation.” For the head of the ministry, these identifications are an act of “humanity” and “personally communicating this to the families is truly emotional.” “They finally know what really happened to them and they will be able to give their relatives a dignified burial in the place they consider,” he stressed.

The Institute continues to identify more bodies from the mass grave in Borja that were transferred to Cuelgamuros during the dictatorship, and the forensic team hopes to be able to identify more bodies from this area “shortly.”