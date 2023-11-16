Home page World

From: Nadja Austel, Julia Stanton

The surveillance videos in the Ofarim trial raise questions: the recordings are unclear and possibly manipulated. Two witnesses exonerate the musician.

Update from Thursday, November 16th, 9:20 p.m.: On the fifth day of the libel trial against musician Gil Ofarim, two witnesses described phone calls that exonerated the Jewish musician. His former manager, Yvonne P., told the Leipzig regional court on Thursday that Ofarim was very “upset” in a phone call shortly after the controversial incident. He told her that he had been insulted with anti-Semitic slurs and asked to organize another hotel for him.

When asked by the court, she also reported: “The issue of anti-Semitism is something that has accompanied him all his life.” According to her own statement, the 45-year-old knew him well and had no doubt that he had told her the truth. “I knew something bad had happened to him,” she said. However, she advised him not to publish the Instagram video in which he told the public about the incident. She later received photos of the TV production recorded on the same day, in which the Star of David can be seen on Ofarim’s necklace. “I assume the chain was still around his neck in the hotel,” she said.

Ofarim trial day five: Witnesses exonerate the musician – forensic expert completes report

The TV producer Nadine S. also exonerated Ofarim with her witness statement. Shortly before the incident with the musician, she had recorded a program on MDR on the same day. During the television production he was in a good mood, but during the evening phone call he was “totally exhausted and also shocked”. The producer also confirmed that Ofarim wore the Star of David.

The expert and digital forensic expert Dirk Labudde then spoke again to complete his report on the video analyzes from trial day number four. The Star of David is not noticeable in the videos from the hotel lobby. “We don’t find anything reflective on the chest,” he said. However, the expert admitted: “If I don’t see an object, it doesn’t mean that it isn’t there.” In addition, a corresponding reflection was detectable after Ofarim left the hotel, while sitting on the curb. According to Labudde, this could be the star. However, during a re-enactment of the scene in the hotel lobby on December 6, 2021, the Star of David was captured by the cameras.

In the defamation trial against Gil Ofarim, two witnesses exonerated the musician today. © Hendrik Schmidt/pa/dpa/Symbolbild

Fourth day in the trial: Two seconds are said to be missing from the Ofarim video – allegations of manipulation in the room

First report from Thursday, November 16th, 12:55 p.m.: Leipzig – The surveillance video from the Westin Hotel in Leipzig was actually supposed to provide clarity in the libel trial against the musician Gil Ofarim. Instead, the opposite appears to be the case. On Wednesday (November 15th), the fourth day of the trial, the Leipzig Regional Court dedicated itself to the analysis of four videos from three different perspectives by digital forensic expert Dirk Labudde. He should use the recordings to check whether Ofarim was wearing a necklace with a Star of David when he entered the Westin Hotel in Leipzig.

The 41-year-old musician claimed in October 2021 that the hotel’s manager had insulted him with anti-Semitic slurs. In Ofarim’s Instagram video that preceded the trial, he accused the hotel manager of not allowing him to check in. He is said to have asked him to take off his Star of David. In the Instagram clip, Ofarim is clearly wearing the controversial necklace. The video footage of the hotel, on the other hand, is much less clear.

Surveillance video in the Ofarim trial: What can be seen?

The video was played in court on the fourth day of the trial. You can see Ofarim entering the hotel with his luggage and joining the queue in front of the reception. At this point the lobby is busy. The recordings show how the musician stands in line, then briefly leaves and after a short time stands at the reception.

When checking in, Ofarim seems upset; he gestures wildly with his arms. The video does not contain an audio track. However, witnesses report that Ofarim said: “It will go viral. Bam Bam bam!”. This statement is interpreted as a threat from Ofarim against the manager. The musician himself denies this. After a short while, Ofarim can be seen leaving the hotel with his luggage.

Surveillance video does not match Ofarim’s statement

In a lecture lasting several hours, forensic scientist Labudde presented his results on the recordings from the surveillance cameras to the district court. In his detailed analysis, the digital forensic expert paid particular attention to the musician’s jewelry and clothing. To achieve this, the expert subsequently improved individual image recordings.

The result: According to Labudde, no Star of David was visible from the time you entered the lobby until you left the hotel. But he also explained that at times it seemed as if Ofarim was wearing a piece of jewelry. The expert concluded that it was not clear whether it was a Star of David.

Ofarim video raises questions: Why are two seconds missing?

The video recordings that are relevant to the trial raise even more puzzles. The defense attorneys pointed out to the court that there was a time jump in the video that could indicate possible manipulation. In the recording you can see a hotel employee walking from the bar towards the lobby. Then the timer jumps by two seconds and the man disappears again.

Ofarim’s defense attorney said the Bild newspaper: “The suspicion is that the video recordings have been manipulated. The bar employee doesn’t show up again after that.” There is also an accusation that further video material may have been manipulated.

However, the responsible security technician rules out any alleged manipulation of the video recordings. According to his own statements, he secured the video footage a few days after Ofarim’s allegations on the instructions of the police. However, the defense lawyers criticize the fact that hotel employees were also able to access the recordings and that the hotel’s lawyers probably shared the recordings with witnesses before the trial began.

The next steps in the Ofarim process

On Thursday (November 17th), the fifth day of the trial, the focus will initially be on the reports from hotel employees. Afterwards, other eyewitnesses will testify. In the afternoon, Labudde will continue his extensive analysis of the video recordings. Eight more days of negotiations are scheduled for the trial until December. (jus)