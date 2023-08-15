If Farmers Defense Force decides to set up a political party, foreman Mark van den Oever will not be the party leader. The farmer’s activist said this prior to a general meeting of members in Nijkerk. According to him, FDF already has someone in mind for the list leader, but he did not disclose who that is.

Dozens of FDF members gathered in a conference center in Nijkerk on Monday evening. During the meeting it should become clear whether FDF wants to enter politics at all or whether the farmers’ action group will remain as it is, for example. These are therefore two of the four proposals that will be presented on Monday evening, says Van den Oever. The other two have not been disclosed.

The FDF leader fears that the number of seats that the BoerBurgerBeweging (BBB) ​​may win in the upcoming elections will not be enough to change policy in the Netherlands. According to him, the FDF will be 'more right-wing' than the BBB and 'will implement a tighter agricultural policy'.

Van den Oever expects, among other things, to draw voters away from the VVD. According to the FDF leader, there is still enough time to participate in the parliamentary elections in the autumn. “At FDF we are used to performing under pressure.”

FDF does not want to make a decision about establishing a political party until the members have been consulted. “There has been an exodus in The Hague and that is a good thing,” said foreman Mark van den Oever from Sint Hubert in a vlog last week. “Now the question is: how are we going to turn this into cash. Opportunities are open now, anyone can start a game.”

The farmers' action club wants more influence in The Hague and believes that the cabinet offers no perspective for farmers in solving the nitrogen crisis. The action group has also often indicated that forced buying out of farms is unacceptable. Agricultural organizations believe that farmers in the Netherlands should contribute disproportionately to reducing nitrogen emissions. FDF previously came up with its own plan on how nitrogen emissions can best be reduced according to the farmers.

Farmers have taken to the streets several times in recent years to protest against the government’s nitrogen policy. A last protest by FDF in The Hague, to bring down the cabinet, did not mobilize the hoped for thousands of farmers. Two weeks later, the cabinet fell after all, due to a raging political conflict about refugee reception.