The Uruguayan government decided that foreigners who enter that country with a test Negative PCR and the two doses of either vaccine against the coronavirus should not quarantine, as required until now.

Thus, tourists who meet these requirements will be exempted from spending seven days in isolation, according to the local newspaper. The country when citing sources of the presidency.

They detailed that, in addition to the two doses of the vaccines, they must have complied with “the 15 days after immunization“.

So far there are a series of conditions for entering the country in which the negative PCR test for coronavirus is required, carried out up to 72 hours before the start of the trip.

“In addition, an affidavit is requested through the Coronavirus Uy application or the Online Procedures website where the absence of symptoms and contact with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 and the seven-day preventive quarantine is manifested, which now gets up “, detailed El País.

“Internal green passport”

As indicated on the page of the Presidency of Uruguay, this Tuesday the president reported that the Government designs a pilot plan so that people immunized with vaccines against covid or who present the negative result of a rapid test acquired in pharmacies “may enter public shows. “

Luis Lacalle Pou announced that a bill will be sent to Parliament. “It must be made clear that this is not restrictive, and it is not that the person who is not vaccinated cannot enter, “he said.

He added that the owner of the venue or the organizers of the show will have the last word to let in those who have received the vaccine or present a negative test.

The president insisted that it is a pilot plan, and that there is still no start date.

“There is a detail in which I want to be clear: if a person wants to enter a public show and does not have the vaccines, they must take the test in the pharmacy that has a control system provided by the Electronic Government and Information Society Agency (Agesic)“, Held.

