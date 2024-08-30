Ciudad Juarez.- Of the 31 specialties required by the new Regional General Hospital No. 2 on this border, only 10 percent are generated by the Autonomous University of Ciudad Juárez (UACJ), according to official reports.

Of the 347 positions for non-family specialist doctors that the new leadership of the eighth section of the Social Security Workers Union put on offer, the top university barely produced 94 graduates last year.

According to representatives of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), the shortage of specialists will force the hospital authorities to hire doctors with postgraduate degrees from other parts of the country, offering them “attractive incentives” because Juárez is considered a city with an “expensive lifestyle.”

“The most important challenge will be to have all the staff,” argued Javier Guerrero García, director of Operations and Evaluation of the IMSS at the national level, in an interview with El Diario.

“IMSS offers incentives because Ciudad Juárez is considered expensive to live in, a concept that increases the salary for a specialist; and that in itself is an institutional incentive,” he added.

According to Guerrero, the second phase of the hospital will begin on August 30, when the emergency area will begin operating. However, September 30 of this year is the deadline for hiring all the specialties.

The IMSS union in Chihuahua launched a call for applications on Tuesday for the hiring of 347 specialists for the new hospital, while the UACJ offers only seven specialties in its graduate program for doctors, of which only three match those included in the call for applications.

According to the UACJ statistical yearbook for 2023, the institution graduated 13 specialists in anesthesiology, when HGR 2 needs 65.

Meanwhile, only eight doctors graduated in Orthopedics and Traumatology during the same semester, and only seven in Pediatrics; the hospital needs to fill 33 positions, it is indicated.

In the case of emergencies, 63 places are required, but the university does not offer this specialty in its curriculum.

In turn, 43 places are offered in intensive care, and the Institute of Biomedical Sciences (ICB) did not generate any specialists in that field.

El Diario contacted ICB director Salvador David Nava Martínez for an opinion on the matter, but he did not respond to the request for an interview.

It is worth noting that many of the specialties offered in the UACJ graduate program, such as Geriatrics, Gynecology and Obstetrics, and Family Medicine, are not even mentioned in the union’s list, apart from Family Medicine.

“It is natural that the hospital seeks to prioritize resident specialists in Ciudad Juárez. We want to privilege specialists from Chihuahua and Ciudad Juárez through job boards,” Guerrero García said.

However, he pointed out that the challenge is to generate them here.

In addition, he added, an extra incentive is that in addition to being invited to work in a new generation hospital, the area with its expensive living conditions is very attractive for specialists. In addition, they could work after hours in the private sector, since Juárez offers medical tourism.

However, the reality is that many Juarenses have chosen to study outside the state to obtain a specialty, commented Juarenses who graduated from other universities.

A resident of Ciudad Juárez, who is currently in his second year of the General Surgery specialty at the Campeche Specialty Hospital through the Autonomous University of Campeche, said that he competed at the national level with approximately 50 thousand applicants when applying for the National Examination for Applicants to Medical Residencies (ENARM).