United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has been issuing humanitarian parole to Cubans who have Form I-220A, a parole release order, in an effort to provide them with immigration benefits similar to those granted to other migrants who receive these types of permits. Although the start date of this practice has not been made public.

Humanitarian parole allows beneficiaries to live and work legally in the United States for a specified period of time. The US government has not provided an official explanation as to why it has implemented this measure.

“This is hope for many who are in limbo. “Be aware and check your email, because that will reach you,” declared Hildenia López, a Cuban with I-220A to the Telemundo network. Some immigration attorneys suggest it could be a way to “right an injustice,” since I-220A does not provide the same benefits as humanitarian parole.

The I-220A is a document issued by ICE and is issued to migrants who have been detained by this agency, but who are considered eligible for release. However, I-220A recipients must meet certain conditions, including showing up for all ICE appointments, not leaving the United States without authorization, and not committing any crimes.

In September, the United States immigration appeals board ruled this Monday that the I-220A document, which some migrants received after leaving a detention center or upon entering the United States, is not a humanitarian parole. Although this document allows them to leave detention and live in the United States while they wait for their asylum hearing or immigration casedoes not allow them to work legally or apply for permanent residence.

Distinction between I-220A and humanitarian parole in the United States

This distinction between I-220A and humanitarian parole has been the subject of controversy, as some immigration attorneys have argued that I-220A does not offer the same benefits as humanitarian parole. In response to this concern, In 2023, the United States government began granting humanitarian parole to Cubans with I-220A.

Humanitarian parole, for its part, is granted by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (Uscis for its acronym in English). It allows beneficiaries to legally live and work in the United States during the validity period, which is one year and can be renewed. Additionally, after one year of receiving humanitarian parole, beneficiaries can apply for legal permanent residence.

To be eligible for humanitarian parole, Applicants must demonstrate a humanitarian reason for entering the United States and that they do not pose a threat to national security or public order. Humanitarian reasons may include being victims of persecution or torture in their home country, having been separated from their families due to migration, or having serious medical needs.

The humanitarian parole application process can take several months and carries a filing fee of US$575. Applicants must provide proof of identity and citizenship, as well as documentation supporting their humanitarian reasons and personal and criminal history. The decision is communicated by mail and, if approved, beneficiaries receive permission to enter the United States.