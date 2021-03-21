For different reasons, foreign investment flows, their direction and their amounts deserve special attention. Portfolio investments, specified in financial assets, with the sole purpose of obtaining acceptable rates of return, or direct investments, with claims of permanence and even influence on management, are a good indicator to take the pulse of economic activity and international finance. Of course, to observe the dynamics of international financial integration, the distribution of liquidity through the national stock and bond markets and the arbitrage between them.

Keep reading

#Foreigners #trust