Foreign YouTube users surprised by food prices in Russia amid sanctions

Foreign users of YouTube video hosting were surprised by prices in a Russian supermarket amid eight months of the country being under Western sanctions. They expressed their opinion in the comments to roller Australian blogger Traveling with Russell.

The blogger visited one of the hypermarkets in Moscow and demonstrated the abundance of products, as well as their prices. He noted that the niche of Western brands that left Russia was successfully occupied by local manufacturers, and in some cases it all came down to a name change.

“Sanctions hit Europeans the hardest and many people notice, but corrupt governments are dancing to the tune of Wall Street masters,” wrote Polish user sylwek917.

Related materials:

“I have watched videos of Russian shops, countryside, tourist spots and they look much cleaner and cleaner than in the US,” Knife Collector remarked.

“In Russia, all prices in all stores already include all applicable taxes, so you see the final figure on the label and you don’t need to add VAT or anything else to the price,” user Tony told American video hosting users.

“I live in Germany, it’s terrible … Nobody can afford to pay the bills … None of my friends from Russia can say that they feel these sanctions,” said Elvira Siegel.

“I live in the Midwest USA. I have never seen such a large grocery store with such a variety! ”, Karen Brojakowski admitted.

According to a recent study by the Romir holding, the average cost of a Russian food basket was 3,823 rubles. Analysts took into account the main food products, including bread, vegetables and fruits, groceries, meat and fish, dairy products, eggs and other commodity groups of daily demand. The study analyzed convenience stores, hypermarkets and supermarkets.