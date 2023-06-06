The Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsia) has issued permission to Air India for the arrival of a reserve aircraft at Magadan Airport. This was announced on Tuesday, June 6, by the Federal Air Transport Agency in its Telegram channel.

“The plane’s departure from Delhi to Magadan is scheduled for 21.35 Moscow time on June 6, 2023, the scheduled landing time is 06.00 Moscow time on June 7, 2023,” the agency said in a statement.

Earlier, on June 6, an Air India Boeing 777 passenger liner flying from India to the United States landed in Magadan due to a malfunction. The incident occurred at about ten in the morning in the airspace of Yakutia, in particular, the right engine malfunction indication went off in the plane, and 25 minutes later the airliner’s commander decided to make an unscheduled landing at the alternate airport of Magadan. The aircraft with 232 passengers and 11 crew members landed safely at 11:35.

