05/22/2023 – 10:16 am

Foreign investors reduced on Friday, the 19th, their positions invested in the interest rate market, in net terms. The stock of open interest sold in rates/bought in PU by these players increased from 4,984,800 to 4,898,391 open interest contracts, a difference of 86,409 contracts. The information is from B3.

Local investors, on the other hand, reduced their net short position in interest rates, from 952,158 to 890,613 open interest contracts, with 61,545 less contracts.

Banks reduced their net long position in rate, with the stock going from 5,899,894 to 5,755,239 open interest contracts, down 144,655 contracts.























