Foreigners who personal actual property in Russia had been allowed to behave as a number and register newcomers at their houses. Related regulation published on the official Web portal of authorized info.

Now a house proprietor who doesn’t have a Russian passport is obliged to inform the migration registration authority in regards to the settling of a international citizen inside seven working days. You’ll be able to submit an utility each in particular person, by contacting the MFC, and utilizing the general public providers portal.

On the similar time, the contributors within the state program to help the voluntary resettlement to the Russian Federation of compatriots dwelling overseas and their members of the family had been launched from the duty to register on the place of keep inside 30 days.

Within the occasion that the actual property the place the foreigner intends to stay belongs to a Russian citizen completely residing exterior its borders, one other foreigner or a international authorized entity, he should personally notify the migration registration authority of his arrival. On this case, additionally, you will want a notarized consent of the receiving social gathering.

Quick supply of stories – within the “Feed of the day” in Telegram