Ministry of Transport of Egypt: foreigners will be able to buy train tickets only for dollars and euros

Foreigners in Egypt will only be able to buy train tickets with dollars and euros from January 2023. About it on the air of MBC TV channel declared Minister of Transport of the country Kamil al-Wazir.

He noted that there is significant demand from citizens of other states who have booked more than a thousand tickets for foreign currency in the past few days.

Al-Wazir explained the introduction of this measure by the fact that Egypt suffers from a shortage of foreign currency, while people arriving in the country turn to money changers on the black market.

The minister said that the state will use the funds received to purchase new trains from abroad.

At the end of October, it became known that Egypt wants to abandon the peg of the national currency to the dollar and is developing an index of the Egyptian pound for this purpose. This was stated by the head of the Central Bank of the country Hassan Abdallah.