Red crosses are ignored en masse following an accident on the A2 this morning. Foreigners in particular drive happily.

This morning it happened again on the A2 near Eindhoven. Two cars collided near the High Tech Campus, spun over the highway and came to a stop with their noses against the direction of travel.

Rijkswaterstaat had to close off a lane and part of the exit. This is usually done efficiently by placing red crosses above the lanes and in this case also placing an arrow car.

Ignore red crosses

Despite these clear indications, many motorists knew better. Red cross or not, free asphalt, so keep driving. To the annoyance and danger of the road inspector and the emergency services.

The red crosses must also ensure the safety of the people on site. The fact that motorists massively ignore the crosses and think they can simply drive under a red cross is highly remarkable, he said Rijkswaterstaat opposite Omroep Brabant.

Foreigners

What is also striking is that many vehicles with foreign license plates are involved in ignoring the crosses and the arrow car. It's always those foreigners of course, we live in bleak times.

After the impeachment

Moreover, the red crosses are also ignored en masse after the deposition. Apparently, drivers also think they know better here and think they can determine for themselves that the danger has passed. They estimate on their own that they will be allowed to drive on the crossed lanes again immediately after the accident.

Yet this is not the intention. Rijkswaterstaat explains once again that even after the accident site, the lanes may be closed for, for example, the ambulance on site that needs a clear path.

We would be happy to explain it again. Red cross = closed. Just don't drive. Fortunately, cars will soon be able to intervene themselves and keep you from those closed lanes.

